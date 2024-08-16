Hockey Star Amit Rohidas Felicitated by LoP Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Leader of Opposition and BJD President Naveen Patnaik felicitated hockey star Amit Rohidas at his residence Naveen Niwas in Bhubaneswar on Friday as the defender returned to Odisha with back-to-back Olympic Bronze Medals.

Patnaik expressed strong hope that the Indian team will perform even better in the upcoming Los Angeles Olympics and win the gold medal.

On behalf of the team, Amit expressed his gratitude to Naveen Patnaik for his immense support in the promotion of Hockey.

“Odisha hockey star Amit Rohidas is the glory of the country. He has brought success to the Indian hockey team by performing excellently in the Paris Olympics. Very happy to meet him and felicitate him. Wishing him more success in the coming days,” Naveen wrote on X.

Paris Olympics 2024 bronze medalist and Odisha’s pride, Amit Rohidas, received a rousing welcome at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar today. Senior officials of DSYS and HAO, sportspersons, media, and fans gathered to celebrate his remarkable achievement.

Bhubaneswar celebrated the Indian star defender’s historic achievement at the Biju Patnaik International Airport, with an inspiring reception by officials, fans, and media.

Amit Rohidas had the honor of meeting with the Chief Minister of Odisha Mohan Charan Majhi, where he presented a signed jersey and the Paris Olympics mascot as tokens of appreciation for the support and pride shown by the state.

Amit shared his gratitude for the support and met with Sports Secretary Bhaskar Sarma to discuss future hockey development in the state. The sports hostel and Hockey High Performance Centre students had a fan-boy moment with Amit at the very turf where they had enjoyed several of his thrilling matches. A memorable homecoming for our hockey champion!

