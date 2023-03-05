Hockey Pro League: Box Office Ticket Sales & Redemption Of Online Tickets In Rourkela Starts Tomorrow

Rourkela: The box office ticket sales & Redemption of online tickets for the upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League 2022/23 in Rourkela will commence on 6th March 2023. Fans can buy as well as redeem the online purchased tickets from the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium between 11 am to 7 pm and on 8th March, on the occasion of Holi festivities, the box office will function between 4 pm to 7 pm. Tickets could be purchased/redeemed at Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium Gate No 2 for North and East Stands & Gate No 6 for South and West Stands respectively.

The league’s home games of FIH Hockey Pro League 2022/2023 for India commenced last October at the iconic Kalinga Stadium. The Indian team made a strong start to their campaign with a fine 4-3 and 7-4 win against New Zealand, followed by 3-2 loss and 2-2 draw against Spain.

In the upcoming matches at the newly-built crown jewel of hockey – Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, India will battle it out against Australia and the World Champions Germany.

Ticket prices for India’s matches are as follows: West Stand tickets cost Rs 500, while East Stand tickets cost Rs 400 and North & South Stands tickets cost Rs 200. For Australia vs Germany matches, West Stand tickets cost Rs 500, East Stand tickets cost Rs 200, and North & South Stands tickets cost Rs 100.

As per the league format, Rourkela will host six matches, where the three teams will play each other twice. On March 10th, India will take on Germany in the first match, followed by Germany playing against Australia on March 11th. On March 12th, India and Australia will go head-to-head, while on March 13th, India will play against Germany for the second time. On March 14th, the spotlight will be on Germany and Australia, and the final match in Rourkela will take place on March 15th, with India playing against Australia for the second time. All matches will be held at 1900 hours.

Padma Shri Dr Dilip Tirkey, President, Hockey India, said, “Following the online tickets sales which commenced on 27th February, Hockey India is happy to announce the box office ticket sales for the forthcoming matches in Rourkela. The spectators turned up in large numbers during the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela and we expect a similar response for the FIH Pro League as well, with world’s best teams coming here to participate.”

Ticketing Details:

Tickets are available online at www.ticketgenie.in

Box office details:

Tickets can be bought at the Box Office of the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium between 11 am to 7 pm from 6th March onwards. On 8th March, Box Office will be open only between 4 pm to 7 pm. Please note: Ticket sales are subject to availability. Please see attached images from Rourkela during the Hockey World Cup.

Tickets could be purchased/redeemed at Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium Gate No 2 for North and East Stands & Gate No 6 for South and West Stands respectively.

Broadcasting details:

India will face off against Germany on March 10th 2023 at 1900 hrs IST. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Select 2 SD + HD.

Australia will face off against Germany on March 11th, 2023 at 1900 hrs IST. The match will have a delayed broadcast on Star Sports Select 2 SD + HD on March 12th at 0000 hrs.

India will face off against Australia on March 12th, 2023 at 1900 hrs IST. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Selected 2 SD + HD.

India will face off against Germany on March 13th, 2023 at 1900 hrs IST. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports First and Star Sports Select 2 SD + HD.

Germany will take on Australia on March 14th 2023 at 1900 hrs IST. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports First+ Star Sports Select 2 SD+ HD

India will face off against Australia on March 15th, 2023 at 1900 hrs IST. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports First + Star Sports Select 2 SD + HD.