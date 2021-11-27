Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup: India Storm Into Quarterfinals Beating Poland 8-2

Bhubaneswar: Defending champions India stormed into the quarterfinals of the Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup after they defeated Poland 8-2 at Kalinga Stadium on Saturday.

Conceding defeat in the inaugural match from Franc by 5-4 goals, India fight back to register back-to-back wins against Canada and Poland by 13-1 and 8-2 respectively in the Pool-B league round matches.

The host gathered six points to snatch second place. In the quarterfinal match, India will face Belgium on December 1.

Sundeep, Sanjay and Araijeet Singh contributed a double goal each and guided India into the knockout rounds.

Sundeep scored in the24th and 40th minutes and adjudged as the player of the match, while Sanjay and Arajeet netted in the 4th, 58th and 8th and 60th minutes respectively.

Uttam Singh and Sharda Nand Tiwari joined the goal shower in the 34th and 38th minutes respectively.

