Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup: Argentina Beat France 3-1 To Secure Place In Final

Bhubaneswar: It was another pulsating day of action at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021 as Argentina beat France 3-1 in the shootout to secure a place in the final.

Argentina dominated the first quarter, creating two scoring opportunities, but France withstood the onslaughts to keep the score sheet blank.

The second quarter too ended without any goal with Argentina squandering 3 PCs and France 1.

While France showed aggression, Argentina chose to play safe but there was no goal at the end of the 3rd quarter.

The first nail-biting semifinal went to shootout test as neither Argentina nor France could score in regulation time.

Goalkeeper Nehuen Hernando turned hero as his two brilliant saves helped Argentina beat France 3-1 in the shootout to secure a place in the final at the Junior World Cup 2021.

Argentina’s Facundo Zarate won the POTM (Player Of The Match) for leading his country to their third final at the Junior World Cup 2021. Argentina won the title in 2005 after finishing runners-up in 2001.