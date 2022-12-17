Hockey: India to take on Spain in FIH Women’s Nations Cup final at Valencia tonight

India will take on Spain in the final of the FIH Women’s Nations Cup 2022 Hockey tournament in Valencia today. India stormed into the final defeating Ireland 2-1 in the penalty shootout last night.

Naomi Carroll put Ireland ahead in the 14th minute but India bounced back with Udita’s goal in the 44th minute. The match was levelled 1-1 in the stipulated time and the result was decided in a penalty shootout.

Goalkeeper Savita Punia’s spectacular saves in the penalty shoot-out helped India to register the desired win. Navneet Kaur was adjudged player of the match.

India will take on hosts Spain on 17th December at 8.15 PM in the Final of FIH Women’s Nations Cup 2022.

Matches will be streamed live on FanCode App in India. Matches will also be live on Watch.Hockey