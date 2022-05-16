Hockey India to conduct FIH Academy Level 2, 3 Coaching Course in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Hockey India has called for applications from interested and aspiring coaches to apply for the FIH Academy Level ‘2’ & Level ‘3’ Coaching Course 2022.

The FIH Academy Level ‘2’ Coaching Course is scheduled to take place between 14th June to 20th June, 2022 in Bhubaneswar, Odisha and 60 slots will be available for the course, the Hockey India said in a statement.

Similarly, the FIH Academy Level ‘3’ Coaching Course is scheduled to be held between 14th June to 22nd June and 20 slots will be available for the course.

There will be two batches of the FIH Academy Level ‘2’ Coaching Course 2022, both of them having limited seats. The sessions for the Batch 1 will take place between 14th June to 17th June, while sessions for Batch 2 will take place from June 17th June to 20th June, 2022.

Likewise, there will be two batches of the Level ‘3’ Coaching Course, both of them having limited seats. The sessions for the Batch 1 will take place from 14th June to 18th June, while the sessions for the Batch 2 will take place from 18th June to 22nd June, 2022.

The confirmation of the dates of each candidate will be subject to availability and will be provided only by Hockey India. Interested candidates are required to submit their application before 4 pm on 22 May 2022.

Link to submit the application for FIH Academy Level ‘2’ Coaching Course 2022 – https://forms.gle/ecQi7F821gTXQmkZA

According to Hockey India, since the launch of the Coaching Education Pathway in 2019, over 1200 coaches from across the country have benefitted from the programme.

It is a simplified education structure that consists of a combination of web-based modules and face-to-face interactive courses, underpinned by a competency-based assessment process, which helps develop coaches from the grassroots level into world-class coaches of the high performance/international level.

Once a candidate progresses from the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway, they are then eligible to enrol for the FIH Academy Level ‘1’ Course, and so on.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates enrolling for FIH Academy Level ‘2’ Coaching Course need to have successfully passed the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Level ‘2’ Coaching Course and candidates enrolling for FIH Academy Level ‘3’ Coaching Course to have successfully passed the FIH Academy Level ‘2’ Coaching Course.