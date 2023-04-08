Hockey India names 33-member Indian Women’s Core Group for National Coaching Camp

New Delhi: Hockey India on Saturday named a 33-member Core Probables Group for the Senior Women’s National Coaching Camp, which will be held from 9th April to 13th May 2023 at SAI, Bengaluru. The camp will help players put in the hard yards to fine-tune their strategies and combinations further ahead of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team’s tour to Australia as a preparatory event ahead of the Asian Games in China.

“After the last camp in which we were able to establish our baseline for the needed physical output and addressed individual improvements, we’re looking to improve our team structure and tactics. Playing Australia in Australia at the end of this camp will help us assess where we are compared to the top of women’s hockey,” said Indian Women’s Hockey Team Chief Coach Janneke Schopman.

Core Probables Group:

Goalkeepers

1. Savita

2. Rajani Etimarpu

3. Bichu Devi Kharibam

4. Bansari Solanki

Defenders

5. Deep Grace Ekka

6. Gurjit Kaur

7. Nikki Pradhan

8. Udita

9. Ishika Chaudhary

10. Akshata Abaso Dhekale

11. Jyoti Chhatri

12. Mahima Chaudhary

Midfielders

13. Nisha

14. Salima Tete

15. Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam

16. Jyoti

17. Navjot Kaur

18. Monika

19. Mariana Kujur

20. Sonika

21. Neha

22. Baljeet Kaur

23. Reena Khokhar

24. Vaishnavi Phalke

25. Ajmina Kujur

Forwards

26. Lalremsiami

27. Navneet Kaur

28. Vandana Katariya

29. Sharmila Devi

30. Deepika

31. Sangita Kumari

32. Mumtaz Khan

33. Sunelita Toppo