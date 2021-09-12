Hockey India Names 25 Players For Senior Women’s National Camp

New Delhi: As many as 25 players, including 16 players who were part of the Indian contingent at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, have been named for the senior women’s national coaching Camp scheduled to begin Bengaluru from Monday.

“The core group which also includes the 16 players who were part of the Indian contingent at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 will report on Sunday, 12 September for the National Camp which will conclude on 20 October 2021,” Hockey India said in a release.

The 25 porobables include Gagandeep Kaur, Mariana Kujur, Suman Devi Thoudam and Mahima Choudhary, who have been moved to the Senior Core Group from the Junior ranks. Experienced player Lilima Minz, Rashmita Minz, Jyoti, Rajwinder Kaur and Manpreet Kaur too have received a call-up for the camp.

Salima Tete, Lalremsiami and Sharmila who were part of the Olympic squad will join the junior Indian women’s team’s ongoing national coaching camp at the same campus in SAI, Bengaluru.

Bichu Devi Kharibam who was also part of the Olympic Core group will now join the Junior National Camp.

Core Probable Group: Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Deep Grace Ekka, Reena Khokhar, Manpreet Kaur, Gurjit Kaur, Nisha, Nikki Pradhan, Monika, Neha, Lilima Minz, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Namita Toppo, Rani, Vandana Katariya, Navjot Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Rajwinder Kaur, Udita, Rashmita Minz, Jyoti, Gagandeep Kaur, Mariana Kujur, Suman Devi Thoudam, Mahima Choudhary.