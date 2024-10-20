Hockey India on Sunday named the 22-member Indian Men’s Hockey team for the upcoming bilateral series against the reigning World Champions Germany in New Delhi.

The Indian team go into the two-match series, to be played at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium on 23rd and 24th October, following a successful outing at the Asian Champions Trophy in Hulunbuir, China where they defended the title becoming the only Asian team to win the prestigious event five times since its inception in 2011.

For the Power Finance Corporation (PFC) India vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series, which marks the return of international hockey in the national capital, the Indian team will be led by Harmanpreet Singh and Vice Captained by Vivek Sagar Prasad. The team’s dynamic midfielder Hardik Singh, will miss out on the series as he continues to be in rehab for an injury sustained during the Paris Olympic Games.

The bilateral series will witness Rajinder Singh and Aditya Arjun Lagate make their international debut.

Named in the squad are Krishan Bahadur Pathak and Suraj Karkera who will guard India’s goalpost while Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Sanjay forming the defence line. The team also includes Sumit, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Vishnu Kant Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Mohd Raheen Mouseen and Rajinder Singh.

Mandeep Singh, who was rested for the Asian Champions Trophy, returns to the forwardline. He will be joined by Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Adity Arjun Lalage, Dilpreet Singh and Shilanand Lakra.

Speaking about the team selection, Chief Coach Craig Fulton said, “We are very excited to take on Germany in the national capital next week. India and Germany have shared a strong rivalry in recent years and we are upbeat about playing in New Delhi. The team we have picked is an experienced one, with several players from the Bronze medal-winning Paris Olympics squad. We will also have Rajinder and Aditya make their international debut during this series, they have shown a lot of promise during the training camp and we share their excitement as they prepare to earn their first jersey with the Indian team.”

The team will arrive in New Delhi this afternoon from Bengaluru.

Indian Team:

GOALKEEPERS

1. Krishan Bahadur Pathak

2. Suraj Karkera

DEFENDERS

3. Jarmanpreet Singh

4. Amit Rohidas

5. Harmanpreet Singh (C)

6. Varun Kumar

7. Sanjay

8. Sumit

9. Nilam Sanjeep Xess

MIDFIELDERS

10. Manpreet Singh

11. Vivek Sagar Prasad (VC)

12. Vishnu Kant Singh

13. Nilakanta Sharma

14. Shamsher Singh

15. Mohd. Raheel Mouseen

16. Rajinder Singh

FORWARDS

17. Mandeep Singh

18. Abhishek

19. Sukhjeet Singh

20. Aditya Arjun Lalage

21. Dilpreet Singh

22. Shilananda Lakra

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...