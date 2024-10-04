New Delhi: In a major boost to Indian hockey, the Hockey India League (HIL) is set to make a historic comeback after a 7-year hiatus, with the 2024-25 edition bringing an exciting new era to the sport.

Officially announced today, the HIL 2024-25 will feature 8 men’s teams and 6 women’s teams, marking the first time a standalone women’s league will run concurrently with the men’s competition. This monumental expansion is a testament to Hockey India’s commitment to fostering both male and female talent in the sport, elevating the status of Indian hockey on a global scale.

1 of 6 - +

The return of the Hockey India League is not only a significant moment in the history of the sport but also a major step forward in promoting women’s hockey. The introduction of an exclusive women’s league within the HIL framework provides a powerful platform for female athletes to demonstrate their prowess, paving the way for a more inclusive and competitive future for Indian hockey.

Adding to the excitement, the press event also revealed the men’s and women’s franchises that will compete in this edition of the league.

List of Men’s Franchises and their Owners

1. Chennai – Charles Group

2. Lucknow – Yadu Sports

3. Punjab – JSW Sports

4. West Bengal – Shrachi Sports

5. Delhi – SG Sports and Entertainment

6. Odisha – Vedanta Limited

7. Hyderabad – Resolute Sports

8. Ranchi – Navoyam Sports Ventures Private Limited

List of Women’s Franchises and their Owners

1. Haryana – JSW Sports

2. West Bengal – Shrachi Sports

3. Delhi – SG Sports and Entertainment

4. Odisha – Navoyam Sports Ventures Private Limited

Please note: Two of the women’s franchises will be announced shortly after the closure of legal proceedings in the coming days.

Notably, the players’ auction for the HIL 2024-25 will be held from the 13th to the 15th of October in New Delhi. Each franchise will build a 24-player squad, consisting of at least 16 Indian players (with a mandatory inclusion of 4 junior players) and 8 international stars. This balanced approach is designed to nurture local talent while adding international flair to the competition.

The HIL 2024-25 will commence on 28th December, with the opening ceremony scheduled to take place on the same date in Rourkela. The HIL 2024-25 will see its matches played across two venues — Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand and Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha — with the women’s league final scheduled for 26th January 2025 in Ranchi and the men’s final to be held on 1st February 2025 in Rourkela. Each match will result in a winner, with shootouts being introduced for tied games to ensure every encounter concludes decisively.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...

Related