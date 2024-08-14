Hockey India felicitates ‘God of Modern Indian Hockey’ PR Sreejesh with a grand celebration

PR Sreejesh, in his illustrious career, has made integral contributions to revive the golden era of the sport; as he hangs up his gloves, the hockey fraternity came together in a special celebration to honour the legend in a never-before ceremony hosted by Hockey India

New Delhi: As the legendary goalkeeper PR Sreejesh announced his retirement from International hockey, Hockey India on Wednesday hosted a grand celebration to honour the icon of the sport, recognising him with the title of ‘God of Modern Indian Hockey’.

Hockey India presented Sreejesh with a bouquet, memento and prize money of Rs. 25 lakh for his contribution to Indian hockey. The apex body also announced to retire Sreejesh’s jersey no. 16 from the men’s senior team.

Sreejesh, who dedicated 18 years of his life to Indian hockey, once again played an instrumental role in India’s recent Bronze Medal victory at the Paris 2024 Olympics, just as he did in Tokyo 2020. This achievement marked the team’s second consecutive podium finish after 52 years, further extending the Indian Men’s Hockey Team’s record medal tally to 13 at the Summer Olympic Games.

In a heartfelt farewell felicitation of the stalwart goalkeeper, his family members, including his wife, children, and parents, were present for the occasion. The event was also attended by Hockey India President Padma Shri Dr. Dilip Tirkey, Hockey India Secretary General Shri Bhola Nath Singh, Executive Members of Hockey India, Indian Women’s Hockey Team Chief Coach Harendra Singh, and both current and former teammates of Sreejesh.

The celebration of Sreejesh’s illustrious international hockey career was further highlighted by a special performance from music producer and social media sensation Yashraj Mukhate, who created an anthem to spur the Indian Men’s Hockey Team’s campaign at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Born on 8 May 1988 in Kizhakkambalam village, Ernakulam district, Kerala, PR Sreejesh hails from a family of farmers. He began playing hockey at the age of 12 and made his debut with the Junior Team in 2004, followed by his Senior Team debut in 2006. Over the years, Sreejesh became a veteran of four Olympic Games (2012, 2016, 2020, and 2024), four World Cups (2010, 2014, 2018, and 2023), three Asian Games (2014, 2018, and 2022), and three Commonwealth Games (2014, 2018, and 2022).

He has been instrumental in several memorable victories for India, including two Olympic Bronze Medals (Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024), two Asian Games Gold Medals (2014 and 2022), one Asian Games Bronze Medal (2018), and two Commonwealth Games Silver Medals (2014 and 2022). Additionally, he has played a key role in India winning the Asian Champions Trophy four times (2011, 2016, 2018, and 2023).

From the Arjuna Award to the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, World Games Athlete of the Year, and two-time winner of FIH Best Goalkeeper of the Year, Sreejesh has earned numerous accolades throughout his career for his contributions to the sport.

Elated by Hockey India’s gesture, an emotional PR Sreejesh, expressed, “It’s difficult to put into words how grateful and honoured I feel about this gesture from Hockey India. I am incredibly privileged and grateful for the warm reception I’ve received from everyone. Reaching this level and experiencing this moment would not have been possible without the support of my family, the guidance of my coaches, and the camaraderie of my teammates.”

“Eighteen years is a long journey. I’ve experienced all the highs and lows, but it has shaped me into the person I am today. I’ve enjoyed every minute of my time as an international player, and will deeply miss my teammates, who have become a second family to me. While life will certainly be different without playing, I am not stepping away from the sport. I have plans for the future and am excited for this new chapter in my life. I will cherish this day forever. Thank you so much to everyone who has been a part of this special occasion,” he added.

Manpreet Singh, who also featured in his fourth Olympic Games for India alongside Sreejesh, said, “Sreejesh has always been there for me, guiding me at various junctures like an elder brother would. From lows to highs, we have been through all together and I’m surely going to miss him. I’ve learnt so much from him over the years, he is truly a legend. I wish him all the best for the future.”

Meanwhile, Indian Men’s Hockey Team Captain, Harmanpreet Singh said, “Sreejesh has become a crucial part of our lives. He has always guided us like an elder brother on and off the pitch. I’m so happy that we could give him a fairytale farewell with the Olympic medal. As he hangs his gloves, I would like to wish him all the best for his future endeavours.”

Former India Captain, Sardar Singh added, “I have some very fond memories of playing with Sreejesh, we started our international careers around the same time. His commitment to the sport is admirable and his willingness to step up for the team is something the younger generations must learn from and imbibe. As he begins a new chapter, I wish him the best and believe we must utilise his expertise and immense knowledge of the game to elevate India’s future performances.”

Speaking on the occasion, President, Hockey India, Dr Dilip Tirkey said, “This is not a farewell, but a celebration of everything PR Sreejesh has achieved and contributed to Indian Hockey over the 18 years. For what Sreejesh has given to Indian hockey, he should surely be called the ‘God of Modern Indian Hockey’. We at Hockey India would like to sincerely thank Sreejesh for his massive contribution to Indian hockey and we look forward to seeing him in a new avatar.”

Hockey India Secretary General Shri Bhola Nath Singh added, “Sreejesh has become a cult figure among Indian sports followers. His exceptional goalkeeping skills have inspired countless young people to watch and take up hockey. Sreejesh has played a pivotal role in bringing Indian hockey back to its rightful place among the top teams in the world. We at Hockey India would like to congratulate him on his glorious career with the Indian Team, and we wish the very best as he prepares to embark on a new mission in his personal and professional life.”

The Indian Men’s Hockey Hockey Team Chief Coach Craig Fulton said, “We really love Sree. He was immense for us. I think this is just the least we could do for him. I would like to say just celebrate your career and we look forward to you wherever you go, however you evolve. We don’t want to lose you and you’re always welcome back whenever you want to come back.”

The Indian Women’s Hockey Team Chief Coach Harendra Singh, who has also coached Sreejesh in his early days, said, “I feel so proud and emotional to see my Jangoo become a double Olympic medalist. All his hard work and sacrifices over the years have paid off, and it’s wonderful to see him sign off as one of the greats of Indian hockey. I look forward to seeing him take on the new role of Junior Coach, and my best wishes go out to you and your entire family.”