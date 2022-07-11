Hockey India Congratulates Navjot Kaur On Completing 200 International Caps

Terrassa: Hockey India on Sunday congratulated midfielder Navjot Kaur on completing 200 International Caps. She achieved the milestone during India’s FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup 2022 crossover match against Spain in Terrassa.

Navjot Kaur has been a regular member of the Indian side in recent years and was also part of the sides during their recent exploits in the FIH Hockey Women’s Pro League 2021/22 and 2020 Olympic Games.

An emotional Navjot Kaur, who was feted by the Indian Women’s Team Chief Coach Janneke Schopman ahead of the game said, “When I picked up the Hockey stick, I just wanted to wear the Indian jersey and now I complete 200 matches for India that too at the World Cup, I am truly honoured. Now, all we need is a win against Spain to make this day even more momentous. We are mentally and physically ready for the challenge.”

Navjot Kaur made her debut for India in a series against New Zealand in Napier in 2012. Following that, she never looked back as she went on to represent India in some of the most prominent events in the world, including the Asian Games in 2014 and 2018, when India won the Bronze and Silver medals, respectively. She also competed for the national team in the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, where India finished in fifth place, and in the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast (4th position).

Congratulating Navjot on her 200th International Cap, Chief Coach Janneke Schopman said, “I congratulate Navjot on completing 200 games for India. It is a special moment to achieve this milestone at an event as big as the World Cup. It is an important match and I believe she will execute her role as expected of her.”