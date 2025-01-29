Hockey India has announced the 24-member Indian women’s hockey team for the Bhubaneswar leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25.

The team, led by Salima Tete with Navneet Kaur as vice-captain, will compete against England, the Netherlands, Spain, and Germany.

The squad selection is subject to revision after the first four matches, as per FIH regulations. The standby list includes six additional players. The matches will take place at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium from February 15 to 25.

The squad selection is subject to revision after the first four matches, as per FIH regulations, which permit teams with more than four matches in a stage to make changes using players from a pre-approved substitution list.

The standby list, announced alongside the main squad, includes goalkeeper Banwari Solanki, defenders Akshata Abaso Dhekale and Jyoti Singh, and forwards Sakshi Rana, Annu, and Sonam.

SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Jyoti, Ishika Chaudhary, Jyoti Chhatri

Midfielders: Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Manisha Chauhan, Salima Tete (Captain), Sunelita Toppo, Lalremsiami, Baljeet Kaur, Sharmila Devi

Forwards: Navneet Kaur (Vice-Captain), Mumtaz Khan, Preeti Dubey, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Beauty Dungdung, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Vandana Katariya