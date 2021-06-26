Hockey India Announces Recommendations For Various Awards

New Delhi: Hockey India on Saturday announced the nomination of Indian Men’s Hockey Team Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and former Indian Women’s Hockey Team player Deepika for the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award while Harmanpreet Singh, Vandana Katariya and Navjot Kaur have been nominated for the Arjuna Award.

For the Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement, Hockey India has recommended former India stalwarts Dr. RP Singh and Ms. M Ch. Sanggai Ibemhal. Coaches BJ Kariappa and CR Kumar have been nominated for the Dronacharya Award.

The period of consideration for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award is between January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2020.

In this while, PR Sreejesh has played a key role in India’s Silver Medal win at the Hockey Champions Trophy Breda 2018, Bronze Medal win at the 2018 Asian Games and the Gold Medal win at the FIH Men’s Series Finals Bhubaneswar Odisha 2019.

Sreejesh has also been a recipient of the Arjuna Award in 2015 and the prestigious Padma Shri Award in 2017. Deepika on the other hand was a vital part of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team, which won the Silver Medal at the 2018 Asian Games and at the Asian Champions Trophy 2018.

Meanwhile, dragflick sensation Harmanpreet Singh, who has over 100 international caps, Vandana Katariya, who has over 200 international caps and Navjot Kaur, who has over 150 international caps, have been nominated for the Arjuna Award for their sensational performances in Indian teams’ victories in the last few years.

While former India stars Dr RP Singh and M Ch. Sanggai Ibemhal’s massive contributions in the field of Hockey has led to their recommendation for the Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement. Coaches BJ Kariappa and CR Kumar have been nominated for the Dronacharya Award.

Speaking about Hockey India’s recommendations for the prestigious National Awards, Hockey India President Gyanendro Ningombam said, “It was a very proud moment for all of us when Rani won the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award last year and it is with great pride that we are recommending two of the finest hockey players the country has seen – PR Sreejesh and Deepika – for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award this year.”