Hockey Asia Cup 2022: India Win Bronze With 1-0 Win Over Japan

Jakarta: India have defeated Japan 1-0 to win bronze at the Asia Cup on Wednesday at Jakarta’s GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium.

Fighting for a bronze medal on Wednesday, India scored in the first quarter itself to take the lead.

Rajkumar Pal put India ahead early in the first quarter after which they managed to hold on to the lead.

Japan were slow on the day and enjoyed long spells of possession but failed to penetrate through the defence.

Japan had seven penalty corners while India had just two but India led the circle penetration stats 11-10.

India were down to 10 men in the last minute of the match but they managed to hold on and win their second bronze medal at the Asia Cup.