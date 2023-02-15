Hoax Bomb Threat At Bombay HC Bench Building

Aurangabad: A bomb threat at the building of the Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court triggered panic in the area, an official said on Wednesday.

As per reports, the police control room at Aurangabad received the threat call from Bihar at around 5.45 pm on Tuesday. Teams from Pundalik Nagar police station and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad reached the high court building and carried out an extensive search, but nothing suspicious was found.

The teams searched two floors of the building, its rear area and the high court’s parking area, the official said.