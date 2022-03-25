Hoax Bomb Call Triggers Panic At Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital

Gurugram: A bomb threat at Medanta hospital in Gurugram’s Sector 38 triggered panic in the area which disturbed the operation of the facility.

According to reports, an unknown caller made a call to the hospital call centre’s landline on Thursday at around 12.15 p.m., warning of a bomb inside the premises.

The bomb disposal squad reached the spot as soon as the hospital administration got the information. On inspection of the hospital, the officials did not find any explosives.

Following this, the medical director of the hospital, Sanjeev Gupta lodged a complaint in this regard and told the police that an unknown caller threatened with his mobile that your Medanta may have a terrorist attack. The bomb has been placed.

Based on a complaint by Gupta, an FIR has been registered at Sadar police station under the IPC section.