Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorist Arrested In J&K’s Kishtwar

Srinagar: A Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was arrested in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir today, said a senior police official.

The arrested militant, Talib Hussain, a resident of Rashgwari in Nagseni tehsil, had been active for the last six years. He was arrested in a joint operation by police, Rashtriya Rifles and the CRPF, the police official said.

According to reports, Talib had joined militancy in 2016 and remained active by way of recruiting youths into the ranks of the proscribed group.