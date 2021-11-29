Hit makers together! BTS members meet Anderson Paak

Los Angeles: After the Permission to Dance on Stage LA concert ended, BTS met American rapper Anderson Paak and his family backstage. The rapper has often spoken about the K-pop group and that his son is a fan of BTS.

Anderson shared video clips on his Instagram Stories of meeting the group and also shared a group picture with them, offering to be the group’s eighth member. “@bts.bighitofficial lmk if you need another member! I work well in groups!!!” he wrote.

🤣😭 I think he was feeling it https://t.co/eVQfjeeMWk — lil Hercules (@AndersonPaak) November 28, 2021

BTS will be performing three more nights in Los Angeles.