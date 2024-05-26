History! Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine as Light’ is 1st Indian film to win at Cannes in 30 years





France: Filmmaker Payal Kapadia scripted history for India after clinching the prestigious Grand Prix award at the Cannes Film Festival 2024 for her movie “All We Imagine as Light” on Saturday. The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) alumna has become the first Indian to lift the prestigious award.



Her victory marks a proud moment for the nation known for its Cinema and diverse film culture. After the award announcement, social media users began pouring love for the movie and the young filmmaker. Many even called it a possible submission for the next ‘Oscar awards’.



Kapadia made her directorial debut with this film and brought laurels for the country. Notably, she is the first ever Indian woman director to grace the festival’s main competition.