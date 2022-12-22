History of hockey in Odisha, organisation of two World Cups to be included in NCERT textbooks: Dharmendra Pradhan

Bhubaneswar: The history of hockey in Odisha and hosting of the Hockey World Cup two times in a row will be included in the NCERT textbooks, said Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan after attending the all-party meeting held at the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Pradhan suggested that the art, heritage and tradition of Odisha should be branded at the highest level through the Men’s Hockey World Cup to be held in Odisha and said that India has always shown its skills in the game of hockey. Hockey is the favorite sport of Odisha tribal youth.

In 2036, when Odisha will celebrate the centenary year of the formation of Odisha state, there is a possibility that the Olympics will be held in India that year. This time 7 players from Odisha went to play in Olympics. So that 100 Olympians can come out of Odisha by the 2036 Olympics, especially the tribal and backward class children of Odisha, young women and girls will go to play in the Olympics, and everyone needs to work together for the same, Pradhan said.

New projects have been launched in the Smart Cities of Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. On the occasion of the World Cup, people should be involved in the cleanliness movement in these two smart cities. A coffee table book on the culture and history of Odisha in their own language should be prepared for the players from 16 countries coming to the state to promote local sports, he said.

In addition, Pradhan proposed in the all-party meeting for branding of hockey on the Rourkela-Bhubaneswar railway route and gift the players with goods manufactured in the state. Recently, with the efforts of the Prime Minister, the Millet Year will be celebrated in India. In this regard, he proposed in the meeting to give priority to Millet in the food of the players in the World Cup.

It is a matter of pride to host the Hockey World Cup two times in a row in the country and in the state of Odisha, Prdahn said and welcomed the decision to invite all Indian schools and colleges for the Hockey World Cup.

While India is presiding over the G-20 meeting, there will be a meeting of the working group of the G-20 on education, energy and culture related to Odisha in April and May. This meeting will increase the glory of India and Odisha. Odisha’s tourism, culture and cuisine will be world famous, the Union Minister concluded.