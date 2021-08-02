History! India women’s hockey team storms into Olympics semis by defeating powerful Australia 1-0

Tokyo: India women’s hockey team scripted history as they stormed into the Olympic semifinals for the first time by beating 3-time Olympic Champions Australia 1-0.

The women – like the men – made it into the semi-finals.

Indian women’s hockey defeated beat Australia 1- 0 in regulation time in the quarter-final match of the Tokyo Olympics.

One goal from Gurjit Kaur kept the women in blue in lead.

India women’s hockey team played magnificently against the mighty Australians. Gurjit Kaur scored in the second quarter and the defence held on brilliantly to knock out Australia from women’s hockey in Olympics.

India have saved the Penalty Corner by the skin of their teeth. Australia played it in a unique way and almost caught the defence out in the last few minutes of the game.

India will face Argentina in the next match.