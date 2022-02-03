Historic Rotterdam Bridge to be dismantled to let Jeff Bezos’ Superyacht pass-through

An iconic massive steel bridge in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam will be partly dismantled to enable a $485 million superyacht built for US billionaire Jeff Bezos to pass through, according to Dutch media reports.

According to local broadcaster Rijnmond, the Koningshaven bridge, known to Rotterdammers as De Hef, was renovated in 2017 with a pledge to be never be dismantled again. However, the council’s pledge is now set to be broken, to let Amazon founder Bezos’ enormous yacht make it to the sea.

The bridge, placed over the river in 1927, has had a central role in the city’s history and was heavily damaged during the bombardment of Rotterdam in May 1940. The bridge is now officially protected.

Bezos’ three-masted yacht, which is being built by the Oceano shipyard in Alblasserdam, is too tall to pass under the bridge even after the central section rose to its maximum height.

Reports added that Oceano and Bezos have approached the council about temporarily dismantling the bridge at their cost. According to local broadcaster Rijnmond, city officials are all set keep Bezos’ request, despite the strong opposition of local history experts and others.

Bezos, one of the richest men in the world, commissioned the building of the three-mast yacht, which tops out at 40 meters (130 feet) high, for the price of €430 million ($485 million) at the Alblasserdam shipyard near Rotterdam.

The bridge, also known as the Koningshaven Bridge, is not big enough to let the boat through and so will be dismantled, with Bezos himself footing the bill for the work.

The dismantling is expected to last a few weeks, beginning this summer. “It’s the only route to the sea,” a spokesperson for the city was quoted as saying by AFP news agency.

Project leader Marcel Walravens said the decision is a pragmatic one. ‘It is about a ship with high masts which cannot pass through the bridge. The only alternative is to take out the middle section,’ he said. Walravens hopes that with proper preparation, the middle section of the bridge will be removed for just one day.

According to Boat International, Bezos’ 127 metres long yacht is set to be the largest sailing yacht in the world when delivered at some point this year.

Bezos, 57, is one of the handful of billionaires who are also pouring millions into private space travel. He has already traveled into space in his own Blue Origin rocket.