Historic Balijatra-2022 to be held in grand scale!

Cuttack: Historic ‘Balijatra-2022’ will be organised at Balijatra ground here on an area covering around 100 acres and artistes from across the country and outside are to take part in cultural events, which will be conducted along with several other traditional programmes.

This was decided by Cuttack district administration during a preparatory meeting.

An official source said that the grand event will be organised from November 8 to November 14, 2022 on a large patch of land stretching from Balijatra ground up to Boat Club of the Silver City.

Cuttack district Collector, CDA Chairperson, Revenue Divisional Commissioner, CMC Commissioner, state Culture department Director and several other senior officials took part in the preparatory meeting and discussed in details on different aspects of the upcoming mega event, the source added.

Task of allocating stalls, issuing food safety and fire safety permissions was entrusted to CMC.