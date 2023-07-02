Hirakud water level continues to rise

Sambalpur: The water level of the Hirakud Reservoir is continuously rising after Chhattisgarh opened all 64 gates of the Kalma Barrage.

According to reports, Chhattisgarh opened all gates of Kalma barrage following heavy rain on Friday in the upper catchment area.

As of now, the water level of Hirakud Reservoir is 606.37 feet. Nearly, 56,552 cusecs of water is entering into the dam in every second. Meanwhile, the discharge is 36,135 cusecs of water per second.