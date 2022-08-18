Hirakud Dam
Hirakud Water Level At 625.10 Ft, 10.18 Lakh Cusec Flowing Through Mundali

By Haraprasad Das
Bhubaneswar: The water level in Hirakud reservoir was 625.10 feet at 6 am today. The dam was receiving 4.66 lakh cusec water from the upstream and discharging 6.76 lakh cusec through 40 sluice gates.

The discharge at Khairmal was 8.7 lakh cusec, at Barmul it was 9.07 lakh cusec and at Mundali it was 10.18 lakh cusec. The water level was rising at Brahmani in Jenapur and Subarnrekha at Jamsholaghat.

Hirakud Dam status by 6 am –

Present reservoir level: 625.10 ft
Inflow: 4,66,574 cusec
Outflow: 6,76,227 cusec
Gates open: 40

Discharge (In cusecs)

Mundali: 10,18,000
Khairmal: 8,70,000
Barmul: 9,07,500

