Sambalpur: The Hirakud Dam in Sambalpur district, has attained its peak capacity at 630 feet, with the water level presently at its maximum height on Saturday.

Currently, 56,392 cubic feet of water are entering the dam, and 37,334 cubic feet are being discharged through canals, industries, and power generation.

As the water inflow level at the upper end is decreasing and there is no forecast of rain, an alarming situation has not arisen so far. “If the water inflow level increases, the gates can be opened again,” said the chief engineer.

The dam authorities stated, “The rainfall has decreased in Chhattisgarh, upstream of the dam. Hence, all the gates have been closed. The gates can be opened again if it rains upstream. We are hopeful that there will not be further rainfall.”