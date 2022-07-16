Hirakud Dam To Release Season’s First Floodwater On July 18

Sambalpur: The first floodwater of the season will be released from the Hirakud dam into the Mahanadi river on July 18.

The decision was taken following incessant rainfall in the upper catchment areas.

As per official sources, the excess water from the Hirakud dam will be released through five sluice gates.

The gates of the Hirakud dam will be opened at 11 am on Monday, according to the dam’s chief engineer said on Saturday.

The authorities of the reservoir have also urged the officials concerned to take necessary steps to ensure that the river bed, downstream of Hirakud dam is cleared as a precautionary measure.