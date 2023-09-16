Hirakud Dam To Open 4 More Gates

Sambalpur: With the increasing floodwater in the upper catchment area of the Mahanadi River, an order has been issued to open four more sluice gates of the Hiradkud Dam in Sambalpur.

Now, excess floodwater will be released from the reservoir through 26 gates (Left- 16 gates, Right- 10 gates).

Earlier on Friday, the floodwater was discharged through 22 gates of the 64 sluice gates. While 15 gates were unlocked on the left side, 7 were opened on the right.