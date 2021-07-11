Hirakud Dam Releases Season’s First Floodwater

Sambalpur: The Hirakud dam in Sambalpur released the season’s first floodwater into the Mahanadi river on Sunday through two sluice gates.

Reportedly, the authorities of India’s longest dam opened the dam’s sluice gate no-7 at 10.56 am after performing a puja.

Following this, the villagers in low-lying areas and the local residents have been warned not to venture into the river.

Moreover, the authorities of the reservoir have also urged the officials concerned to take necessary steps to ensure that the river bed, downstream of the Hirakud dam is cleared as a precautionary measure.