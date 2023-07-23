Hirakud dam releases season’s first floodwater

Sambalpur: The authorities of Hirakud dam on Sunday released the season’s first floodwater from the reservoir as part of its dam management initiative.

After conducting special rituals, the sluice gate No.7 gate of Hirakud dam was opened first and later four more gates will be opened in a phased manner to release excess floodwater.

The sluice gates of Hirakud Dam were opened at 9 am today.

An alert has also been sounded by the authorities, especially for the downstream areas in view of the release of water from Hirakud.