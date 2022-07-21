Hirakud Dam Opens Three More Sluice Gates To Discharge Floodwater

Sambalpur: In order to release excess floodwater from the reservoir, the Hirakud Dam authorities have opened three more sluice gates of the heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas.

At present, floodwater is now being discharged through 8 gates of Hirakud reservoir.

Notably, on July 18, the dam authorities had opened seven sluice gates to release the season’s first floodwater.

There are 64 sluice gates including 24 on the right and 40 on the left side of the dam to release flood water. Each sluice gate has the capacity to discharge 16,440 cusec of water when reservoir level, also termed as danger level, is 630 ft.

This apart, there are 34 crest gates, 13 on the right and 21 on left side, which have the potential to discharge 16,238 cusec of water.