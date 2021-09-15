Hirakud Dam Opens Four More Sluice Gates To Discharge Floodwater

Sambalpur: In order to release excess floodwater from the reservoir, the Hirakud Dam authorities have opened four more sluice gates of the heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas.

At present, floodwater is now being discharged through 24 gates of Hirakud reservoir. Authorities have also decided to open four gates today (Left-19 & Right-9).

A total of 28 sluice gates will remain open to discharge the floodwater. The average inflow and outflow of water is 3,13,131 cusecs.

HIRAKUD RESERVOIR UPDATE

(A) R.L. (in Feet)-

628.33(C)⬆️

(B) Total nos. of sluice gates opened- 1⃣8⃣

( Left 12 + Right 06)

(C) Av.Inflow(Cusecs)-

3,19,131(R)⬆️

(D) Av.Outflow(Cusec) – 3,19,131(R)↔️

(1.Spillway – 2,93,634(C)

2.P.Channel-21,794 (R)

3.Industry – 282(C)

4.Tot.Canal- 3,421(C)

(a.BMC- 2,761(C)

b.SMC- 600 (C)

c. SBP – 60(C)

Discharge data in cusecs & Rainfall in mm

(F) DOWNSTREAM

9. Belgaon-(70,000)/(F)(0)☁⬇️

10.Patharla -(1,97,645)(F)☁⬇️

11.Khairmal -(4,72,000)/(0)(F)☁⬇

12.Barmul-(5,34,000)/(7.2)(F)☁⬇

13.Mundali:-(6,43,390)/(0)(C)☁↔️

Burla – 0 ☁

Hirakud – 0 ☁

Note – R(Rise), F(Fall), C(Constant), BG(Below Gauge),⬆↔️ ⬇(Trend)