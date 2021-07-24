Hirakud Dam Opens 4 Sluice Gates To Release Excess Floodwater

Sambalpur: Four sluice gates of Hirakud Dam were opened on Saturday by authorities to discharge the floodwaters, following incessant rain that caused Mahanadi river water level to rise.

The first flood water of the season was released from the dam on July 11. The floodwater was discharged from sluice gate No.7 at 10.17 AM from the reservoir following religious rituals conducted by the Hirakud dam authorities on Sunday.

The officials have warned that the water level in the Mahanadi and other rivers will increase due to release of the water from the reservoir. The dam authorities also advised people living in low-lying area to remain alert during the release of the floodwater.