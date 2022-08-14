Hirakud Dam Opens 34 Sluice Gates, Flood Water Enters Several Low-Lying Areas In Sambalpur

Sambalpur: In order to release excess floodwater from the reservoir, the Hirakud Dam authorities opened 34 sluice gates on Sunday.

Reportedly, the inflow of water into Hirakud Dam was 4,39,291 cusec while outflow stood at 5,63,806 cusec.

More than 50% of the total 64 sluice gates of the Hirakud Dam have been opened to discharge the flood water.

The people living in low-lying areas have been warned not to venture into the river. Heavy rainfall across Odisha has caused severe flooding.

Various areas have been submerged in the state. Acres of farmland have been inundated across Odisha.