Hirakud Dam Closes 4 Sluice Gates

Sambalpur: In order to control the flood situation in low-lying areas, the Hirakud dam authorities has closed four sluice gates of the reservoir.

Currently, the flood water is being discharged through 36 gates of the reservoir.

Earlier, in the day, the authorities had said that six sluice gates of the Dam are likely to be closed by this evening.

At 9 am today, the water level in Hirakud reservoir was 624.69 feet. The dam was receiving 4.40 lakh cusec water from the upstream and discharging 6.74 lakh cusec through 40 sluice gates.

The discharge at Khairmal was 8.5 lakh cusec, at Barmul it was 8.8 lakh cusec and at Mundali it was 10.10 lakh cusec.