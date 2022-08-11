Hirakud Dam Authorities Open Five Gates In First Phase

Sambalpur: The authorities of Hirakud Dam on Thursday opened five gates of the reservoir following incessant rainfall in the upper catchment areas.

While five gates of the reservoir have been opened, five more gates will be opened in the second phase, informed the Chief engineer of the reservoir.

Each sluice gate has the capacity to discharge 16,440 cusec of water when the reservoir level is at 630 ft, which is also termed as the danger level. Similarly, each crest gate has the potential to discharge 16,238 cusec of water at 630 ft.