Hirakhand, Samaleswari & Rourkela-Jagadalpur Express To Have Stoppage At Laxmipur Road Station

Bhubaneswar: As announced by Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during his recent visit to Koraput and Malkanagiri districts, East Coast Railway has provided stoppage of Hirakhand, Samaleswari & Rourkela-Jagadalpur Express at Lakshmipur Road Station and Visakhapatnam-Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Express at Bacheli from Wednesday onwards.

18447/18448 Bhubaneswar-Jagadalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express from Bhubaneswar w.e.f. 27th April and from Jagadalpur w.e.f. 26th April will have stoppage at Lakshmipur Road. This train from Bhubaneswar will arrive at Lakshmipur Road at 0710hrs and will leave at 0712hrs. This train from Jagadalpur will arrive at Lakshmipur Road at 2030hrs and will leave at 2032hrs.

18005/18006 Howrah-Jagadalpur-Howrah Samaleswari Express from Howrah w.e.f. 26th April and from Jagadalpur w.e.f. 27th April will have stoppage at Lakshmipur Road. This train from Howrah will arrive at Lakshmipur Road at 1740hrs and will leave at 1742hrs. This train from Jagadalpur will arrive at Lakshmipur Road at 0850hrs and will leave at 0852hrs.

18107/18108 Rourkela-Jagadalpur-Rourkela Express from Rourkela w.e.f. 27th April and from Jagadalpur w.e.f. 26th April will have stoppage at Lakshmipur Road. This train from Rourkela will arrive at Lakshmipur Road at 0524hrs and will leave at 0526hrs. This train from Jagadalpur will arrive at Lakshmipur Road at 1810hrs and will leave at 1812hrs.

Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Express To Have Stoppage At Bacheli:

18514/18513 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Express from both the directions w.e.f. 27th April will have stoppage at Bacheli. This train from Visakhapatnam will arrive at Bacheli at 0818hrs and will leave at 0820hrs. This train from Kirandul will arrive at Bacheli at 1515hrs and will leave at 1517hrs.