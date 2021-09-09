Hirakhand Express With Modern LHB Coaches To Be Flagged Off Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan will flag off the new LHB Rake of Bhubaneswar-Jagadalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express tomorrow, through video conferencing from Rail Bhawan, New Delhi.

Odisha Ministers Padmanabha Behera and Ashok Chandra Panda; MPs Smt. Aparajita Sarangi & Saptagiri Sankar Ullaka, MLAs Suresh Ku Routray, Tara Prasad Bahinipati, Ananta Narayan Jena, Purna Chandra Swain, Rajendra Kumar Sahu, Susant Kumar Rout, Makaranda Muduli & Prabhu Jani will grace the occasion as Guests of Honours at Bhubaneswar Railway Station.

To provide better comfort and jerk-free journey to the passengers, Railways have decided to run Bhubaneswar-Jagadalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express with modern Linke-Hofmann-Busch (LHB) coaches by replacing conventional coaches running at present.

08445/08446 Bhubaneswar-Jagadalpur-Bhubaneswar Special Hirakhand Express w.e.f. 10th September 2021 from Bhubaneswar & w.e.f. 11th September 2021 from Jagadalpur will run with LHB coaches.

Special Hirakhand Express will now run with a load combination of 12 coaches as earlier, i.e. 01 AC 2 Tier, 02 AC-3 Tier, 04 Sleeper Class, Three Second Class Seating, and two Guard-cum-Luggage & Divyangjan Coaches. Only conventional coaches will be replaced by LHB coaches.

LHB coaches are anti-telescopic, which means they do not flip in case of a collision, safer, lighter, more comfortable, and jerk-free. Replacement of ICF conventional coaches phase-wise with LHB coaches is being done from a safety point of view.

