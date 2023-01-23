Hindu Temple Vandalized In Australia

Canberra: A third Hindu temple was vandalised with anti-India graffiti in Melbourne’s Albert Park on Monday, days after Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs was vandalised, The Australia Today reported.

The management of Melbourne’s International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) temple also known as the Hare Krishna Temple found the temple walls vandalised with anti-India graffiti in the early hours of Monday morning.

Speaking to The Australia Today, Bhakta Das, Director of Communication for ISKCON temple said that they were “shocked” by the disregard for respect for the place of worship and added that they hav filed the complaint with Victoria Police.

“We are shocked and outraged with this blatant disregard for respect for the place of worship,” Das said.

Shivesh Pandey, an IT consultant and devotee of ISKCON temple said that Victoria Police has failed to take any action against people who are running a “hate-filled agenda” against the Hindu community, the news report said.

“In the last two weeks, Victoria Police has failed to take any decisive action against the people who are running their hate-filled agenda against the peaceful Hindu community,” The Australia Today quoted Shivesh Pandey as saying.

The attack on ISKCON Temple comes two days after Victorian multifaith leaders held an emergency meeting with Victorian Multicultural Commission, as per the news report. The Victorian Multicultural Commission had issued a statement condemning the vandalism of Hindu Temples in Mill Park and Carrum Downes.