Hindu Temple Attacked By Pro-Khalistan Supporters In Brisbane

Melbourne: A prominent Hindu temple in Brisbane was attacked by pro-Khalistan supporters on Saturday, in the latest incident of vandalism against Hindu temples in Australia.

The incident took place at the Shree Laxmi Narayan Temple in Brisbane.

“Temple priest and devotees called this morning and notified me about the vandalism on the boundary wall of our temple,” Temple president Satinder Shukla was quoted as saying by The Australia Today website.

“We have informed the Queensland police officers, and they assured to ensure the safety of Temple and devotees.” Sarah Gates, director of Hindu Human Rights, said that the latest hate crime is an attempt to terrorise Australian Hindus.

“This latest hate crime is a pattern of Sikhs For Justice globally, clearly attempting to terrorise Australian Hindus. With a barrage of propaganda, illegal signs and cyberbullying, the organisation intends to present all-pervasive threats, fear and intimidation,” Sarah Gates said.

Sarah Gates later tweeted an image of the Hindu community fighting back after the attack on the temple. Community members with the temple committee cleaned anti-Hindu hate-filled graffiti.

“Hindustan Zindabad,” she tweeted with a picture.

“Khalistan supporters are terrorising the Australian Hindu community and making it a very traumatising experience to practice our religion and visit temples,” a long-time resident of the suburb said.

This is the fourth incident of vandalism against Hindu temples in two months in Australia.