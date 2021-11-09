Hindu Makkal Katchi announces cash prize for anyone who ‘kicks’ actor Vijay Sethupathi

The Hindu Makkal Katchi- an outfit in Tamil Nadu has announced a reward of Rs 1,001 for anyone who ‘kicks’ actor Vijay Sethupathi. The outfit alleged that the actor insulted U Muthuramalingam Thevar, a freedom fighter, politician and a patriarch of the Thevar community.

The official Twitter account of the outfit said, “Arjun Sampath announces cash award, for kicking actor Vijay Sethupathi for insulting Thevar Ayya. 1 kick = Rs.1001/- for any one who kicks him, until he apologises (sic).”

The move came after a man, identified as Maha Gandhi, attempted to attack the actor and his team on November 3 at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. A video that has since gone viral, showed Vijay Sethupathi was being escorted out of the airport premises by his team and the security personnel when the man runs towards the actor from behind, and tries to kick him with his knee.

In a series of interviews after the event, the man claimed that he was a co-passenger on the flight and wanted to wish Vijay Sethupathi for receiving the national award, but the actor responded with a sarcastic remark asking “is this a nation”. Maha Gandhi further claimed that since Vijay Sethupathi hailed from south Tamil Nadu, he asked him about whether he attended the Thevar Guru Puja held in Muthuramalingam’s honour. “Vijay Sethupathi replied that the person I’m talking about is a Jewish carpenter (Jesus) and not who I am saying,” Maha Gandhi alleged.

Maha Gandhi further alleged that after getting off the flight and collecting his luggage, he was hit by two people and he tried to attack Vijay Sethupathi in retaliation. He said that he was waiting for the CCTV footage from the airport to emerge, to prove his side of the story.

It is based on Maha Gandhi’s claim that the Hindu Makkal Katchi announced the ‘reward’ for people kicking the actor and demanding his apology.

Now the actor himself has come forward and addressed the entire incident. Vijay stated that he was attacked and had to retaliate at the same time. While talking about the incident, Vijay said, “I assert my confession which has been obtained through torture. I don’t travel with any guards. I was at the airport with my best friend. I have no desire to keep guards. As a public figure, I am required to meet people and greet them.”

He adds, “It is a violation of my privacy to ask whether I went to Guru Puja or not. Guru Puja is an event conducted only by individual castes. Everyone knows the kind of people who come to attend and how they behave.”