Hindol Block Education Officer Arrested For Taking Bribe

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance today arrested Santanu Kumar Mallik, Block Education Officer (BEO), Hindol, Dhenkanal for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe from an Assistant Teacher.

According to Vigilance sources, the accused was receiving Rs 10,000 from the complainant this morning for releasing the latter’s pay allowance and DA arrear, which were held up due to suspension.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at three locations of Sri Mallik from DA angle.

In this connection, Cuttack Vigilance P.S Case No 06 dt.10.4.23 U/s- 7PC (Amendment)Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against accused Sri Mallik.Detailed report follows.