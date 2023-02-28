Hindol, Atabira NACs To Go To Poll On April 3

Bhubaneswar: The dates for elections to Hindol in Dhenkanal and Atabira NAC in Bargarh district have been announced today. The tenure of both the urban bodies will end on April 12.

Polling for the two NACs will be held on April 3, the State Election Commission said at a press conference on Tuesday. With this, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force in the notified areas concerned from today. It will remain in forces till the end of counting of votes on April 5.

The notification for the election will be issued on March 3. Candidates can submit their nomination papers from March 9. The filing of nomination will continue till March 15.

Scrutiny will be held on March 17 while candidates can withdraw by March 20.

The election for the post of NAC vice-chairman will be held on April 19.

Voters along with the councillors will directly vote to elect the chairperson. Two EVMs of each booth will be used separately as direct elections are being held for the post of chairperson, State Election Commission said.