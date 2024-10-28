Mumbai: The much-anticipated Hindi teaser of MATKA, an upcoming period crime-action drama, has launched to the excitement of cinema fans nationwide. Starring South superstar Varun Tej alongside Meenakshi Chaudhary and Nora Fatehi in her Telugu debut, MATKA promises a compelling story set against the backdrop of the infamous ‘Matka’ gambling empire which rocked India’s socio-economy in the late 1970s & early 1980’s.

Presented by WAMINDIA, Directed by Karuna Kumar and produced by Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala and Rajani Talluri under the banners of Vyra Entertainments and SRT Entertainments in association with Wide Angle Media, MATKA transports viewers to the years 1958-1982 in Visakhapatnam. The film chronicles the rise of Vasu from a humble background to the mastermind of a nationwide gambling empire, Matka. As his influence grows, he eventually collides with the Indian government, leading to a confrontation that examines the lines between morality, ambition, and power.

The 1-minute 51-second teaser offers a powerful glimpse into MATKA’s action-packed narrative filled with grandeur and glamour. Varun Tej’s portrayal of Vasu introduces audiences to a bold, charismatic anti-hero on a journey that challenges conventional definitions of right and wrong. Nora Fatehi also captivates with a glamorous musical number, adding to the visual spectacle of the period drama. The striking dialogue, “Dharam kya hai… Humey jiski zarurat hai wahi dharam hai. Jab tak insaan ki ichcha nahi maregi, mera dhandha bhi nahi marega,” underscores the protagonist’s complex philosophy, while another iconic line, “Iss duniya mein chalne wale ek rupaiya mein nabbe paise sau logon mein ek aadmi hi kama pata hai baaki dus paise ke liye ninyanwe log ladte rehte hain…mere jaise nabbe paise kamane wale tum ek ho, unn ninyanwe log mein sey tum ek banke mat reh jana…kyonki tum mein woh dum hai,” reveals his shrewd approach to power and success.

MATKA is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 14, 2024, in multiple languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. With its unique blend of action, emotion, and riveting storytelling, the film stars Varun Tej as Vasu, Meenakshi Chaudhary as Sujatha, and Nora Fatehi as Sofiya. The cast will embark on a nationwide promotional tour, building further excitement among fans.

Aneesh Dev of Wide Angle Media, whose popular entertainment company WAMINDIA is presenting the Hindi version of MATKA, shared his enthusiasm, saying, “When we saw the trailer and the film’s content, we knew instantly it would resonate with audiences on a national level. MATKA has all the elements of compelling cinema, with stunning visuals and a stellar cast, including Varun Tej and Meenakshi Chaudhary. Nora Fatehi’s addition adds immense appeal, and we’re excited to present this film to Hindi audiences on a grand scale across India.”

Presented by Vyra Entertainments and SRT Entertainments in association with Wide Angle Media. MATKA is directed by Karuna Kumar and produced by Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala and Rajani Talluri. With a screenplay and dialogues by Karuna Kumar and music by G V Prakash Kumar, MATKA promises a captivating cinematic experience. Jai Viratra Entertainment Limited will handle Hindi theatrical distribution.