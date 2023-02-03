Hindi dubbed version of DAMaN out!

Bhubaneswar: Daman movie’s Hindi version has officially released on February 3, 2023 at cinema theaters across India. Currently, Daman crossed 9.1K interest on Bookmyshow which is a good thing.

‘DAMaN’s beauty lies in its realism and ability to give hope in a hopeless scenario. Its source material is so strong that it doesn’t require any kind of frills to touch your heart. This simple and unwavering tale of a doctor’s indomitable spirit is a winner all the way.

Daman movie buzz is good across India but it will take time to fly high at the box office. Despite competition with big film like Pathaan, Daman movie will surely gain momentum as the day passes.

Daman Hindi box office collection prediction is in the range of 30 lakhs to 50 lakhs on day 1 in India. If this film manages to pull this, then it will have strong collections in weekdays too. Currently, Daman movie 10.45 am show is housefull in Maxus Cinemas Bhayander.

Directed by Vishal Mourya and Debi Prasad Lenka, Daman movie budget is around 1-2 crores maximum. Any collections in Hindi version will be an added bonus to this film. As the movie is already a blockbuster when it released in Odia version on November 4, 2022.

This film stars Babushaan Mohanty and Dipanwit Dashmohapatra in titular roles. This film has been presented by Panorama Studios in Hindi version across India.