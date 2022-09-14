Hindi Diwas: Amit Shah says ‘it unites nation in a thread of unity’

New Delhi: On the occasion of Hindi Diwas today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the language, and said, it “unites the whole nation in a thread of unity” as an official language. The minister took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to express his views at the event and made it clear that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is committed to the “parallel development” of all local languages including Hindi.

“Official language Hindi unites the nation in the thread of unity. Hindi is a friend of all Indian languages. Modi’s government is committed for the parallel development of all local languages including Hindi. I salute the great personalities who have contributed in the preservation and promotion of Hindi. Happy ‘Hindi Diwas’ to all,” Shah tweeted in Hindi.

The minister’s views came hours before taking part in the second All India Official Language Conference organized on the occasion of Hindi Diwas in Surat.