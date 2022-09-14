Hindi Diwas 2022: All you need to know

New Delhi: Every year, Hindi Diwas is celebrated on 14 September in schools, colleges, and offices to mark the adoption of Hindi as the official language of India.

On 14 September, 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India accepted Hindi as the country’s official language. Along with Hindi, English is also an official language of India. Hindi Diwas acknowledges the importance of the Hindi language.

After the adoption of Hindi as the official language of India, the country’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, decided to mark 14 September as Hindi Diwas. The day also marks the birth anniversary of Beohar Rajendra Simha, who worked devotedly to make Hindi the official language of India.

On Hindi Diwas, awards such as Rajbhasha Gaurav Puraskar and Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar are given to the government ministries, departments, citizens, and nationalised banks for their contribution to the Hindi language.

From 14 September to 21 September, Rajbhasha Week or Hindi Week is celebrated to promote the Hindi language. Various events and competitions are organised in schools, colleges, and offices during this week.

To promote the language at the international level, World Hindi Day is celebrated on January 10 while National Hindi Day is celebrated when the constituent Assembly declared Hindi as the official language of India.