New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing controversy over the Hindenburg allegations, the Congress party has declared a nationwide protest for August 22.

The party is calling for the resignation of SEBI Chief Madhabi Puri Buch and demands a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into the Adani matter.

This announcement followed a meeting led by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, which was attended by general secretaries, state unit heads, and AICC state in-charges. The meeting aimed to address organizational matters and national issues as part of the preparations for the forthcoming assembly elections.

“The shocking revelations of the nexus between SEBI and Adani need to a thorough investigation. The money of small investors in the stock market can’t be jeopardised. Modi Govt must immediately seek the resignation of SEBI chairperson and constitute a JPC in this regard,” stated Kharge in a post-meeting statement.

— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) August 13, 2024

During the meeting, Venugopal mentioned that there was a unanimous decision to organize a nationwide protest on August 22, demanding the resignation of the SEBI chief and a JPC investigation into the Adani situation.

Previously, on August 10, Hindenburg Research accused SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch of having interests in obscure offshore funds linked to the purported Adani financial misconduct scandal. These allegations have led to a political dispute, with Congress and other parties of the I.N.D.I.A bloc calling for Buch’s dismissal and a JPC investigation.

In retaliation, the BJP has charged the opposition with attempting to destabilize India’s financial system. Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband have refuted the accusations as baseless, criticizing Hindenburg Research for attempting to discredit SEBI and engaging in defamation rather than responding to a show cause notice for “violations in India.”

The SEBI has stated that the allegations against the Adani Group have been “duly investigated,” and its chairperson has disclosed and occasionally “recused herself from matters involving potential conflicts of interest.”

The Adani Group has described the allegations as malicious and manipulation of selected public information, asserting that it maintains no commercial relationship with the SEBI chairperson or her spouse.