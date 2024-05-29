Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo Expelled From BJP

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the last phase of the General elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party has expelled Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo from the party.

Himanshu has been expelled from the BJP on charges of anti-party activities and violation of party discipline. It has been reported that the BJP expelled him from the party on the orders of the party president Manmohan Samal. Himanshu is contesting from Dharasala as an independent candidate as he did not get a ticket from the party.